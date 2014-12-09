FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danica Pension to invest $166 mln in mid-sized Danish firms
December 9, 2014

Danica Pension to invest $166 mln in mid-sized Danish firms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Danica Pension, a unit of Danske Bank, said it has raised 1 billion Danish crowns ($166 million) in a new fund for investing in medium-sized firms in Denmark.

“Direct investment is a good match for our pension customers. It offers attractive returns with an additional illiquidity premium and often long investment horizons,” Chief Financial Officer Jacob Aarup-Andersen said in a statement.

The fund will be focused on investments in which Danica take a minority shareholding and a seat on the board. Typically it will invest between 50 and 200 million crowns in companies that have already demonstrated a viable business plan.

Danica said it will not invest in start-ups. Enterprises with annual revenue of 150 million crowns or more are the segment we are interested in.

The fund is a result of Danica Pension’s enhanced focus on direct investment in mainly Danish and Nordic enterprises, and the pension firm is planning double-digit billions of crowns of investment over the coming years, it said.

“The focus of the fund also complements the banks’ lending activities,” it said. ($1 = 6.0288 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
