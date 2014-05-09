FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish debit card sales rise 5.5 pct in April y/y
May 9, 2014

Danish debit card sales rise 5.5 pct in April y/y

COPENHAGEN, May 9 (Reuters) - Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 5.5 percent in April from a year earlier to 28.2 billion Danish crowns ($5.24 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Friday.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency’s retail sales figures.

Dankort purchases rose from the month before when they totalled 27.4 billion crowns, Nets said.

Danish retail sales fell 0.4 percent in March year-on-year, official data from Statistics Denmark showed on April 25. ($1 = 5.3842 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Shida Chayesteh)

