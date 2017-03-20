FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Denmark without foreign currency loans for the first time in 183 yrs
March 20, 2017 / 7:33 AM / 5 months ago

Denmark without foreign currency loans for the first time in 183 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 20 (Reuters) - Denmark will on Monday repay its last loan in foreign currency, 1.5 billion dollars, and thus for the first time in at least 183 years it has no foreign currency loans, the central bank said.

The repayment of the last foreign currency loan does not mean that the Danish central government has no debt. Denmark issues bonds in crowns to cover its deficit and redemptions of domestic bonds.

At the end of 2016, the Danish central-government domestic debt amounted to 635 billion crowns ($92 billion). ($1 = 6.8984 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Jussi Rosendahl)

