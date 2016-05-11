FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing, Lockheed to stay out of Denmark meeting on jets -Danish MP
May 11, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

Boeing, Lockheed to stay out of Denmark meeting on jets -Danish MP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 11 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin and Boeing have been told by the U.S. government not to participate in a public hearing on Denmark’s purchase of fighter jets, Rasmus Jarlov, spokesman on defence for Denmark’s Conservative Party, wrote on his Facebook page Wednesday.

Top executives of Lockheed Martin and Boeing were due to participate in a meeting on Friday in Copenhagen in an effort to present their F35 Lightning and F/A-18E/F Super Hornet jets. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely)

