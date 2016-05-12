FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Denmark to recommend purchase of Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jet
May 12, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

REFILE-Denmark to recommend purchase of Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

COPENHAGEN, May 12 (Reuters) - The Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen said on Thursday that his government recommended purchasing F-35 stealth fighters built by U.S. company Lockheed Martin Corp.

The government expects spending about 20 billion Danish crowns ($3.07 billion) on the purchase, he said.

Reuters had reported on Wednesday that Denmark’s government would recommend the purchase of at least 27 F-35 stealth fighters.

$1 = 6.5217 Danish crowns Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard. Editing by Jane Merriman

