REFILE-Denmark to recommend purchase of Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jet

COPENHAGEN, May 12 (Reuters) - The Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen said on Thursday that his government recommended purchasing F-35 stealth fighters built by U.S. company Lockheed Martin Corp.

The government expects spending about 20 billion Danish crowns ($3.07 billion) on the purchase, he said.

Reuters had reported on Wednesday that Denmark’s government would recommend the purchase of at least 27 F-35 stealth fighters.