FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Danske Bank lowers Danish growth forecast for 2017
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 5, 2017 / 8:02 AM / 8 months ago

Danske Bank lowers Danish growth forecast for 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Danske Bank on Thursday lowered its forecast for Denmark's economic growth this year, but warned that there is a risk of economic overheating within the next few years, the bank said in a note.

Denmark's biggest bank said it now expected the country's gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 1.5 percent in 2017 down from a September estimate of 1.7 percent.

It said it expected the Danish economic recovery to remain on track, supported by a growing labour force and stronger global and domestic demand.

"There is a risk of the economy overheating within the next few years, although it could also take the opposite course," it said.

It said it expected the Danish economy to grow by 1.8 percent next year, its first forecast for 2018. (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Nikolaj Skydsgaard)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.