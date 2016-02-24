Danish government's debt at 445 bln DKK at end-2015

COPENHAGEN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Danish central government debt was 445 billion Danish crowns ($65.4 billion) at the end of 2015, lower than a year earlier, according to the central bank.

The central bank said the government’s financing requirement was expected to be 158 billion crowns in 2016.

“The central government has a very robust debt profile with high duration, and the level of debt is relatively low. Consequently, higher interest rates will have very little impact on the central government budget,” the bank said. ($1 = 6.8058 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Editing by Alison Williams)