UPDATE 1-Danish c.bank says low rates may drive up consumption

By Mette Fraende

COPENHAGEN, June 14 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank kept its forecasts for economic growth in 2012 to 2014 steady on Thursday and said low interest rates could fuel a faster-than-expected recovery in private consumption.

The Nationalbank reiterated that it saw gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 1.2 percent this year, picking up to 1.6 percent and 1.7 percent in 2013 and 2014 respectively.

The figures are from the Nationalbank’s new quarterly review of monetary conditions and the economy.

“Experience from earlier economic cycles has shown that confidence can quickly return,” central bank chief Nils Bernstein said in a statement, referring to the effect of low interest rates.

“This can mean that the rise in private consumption and private investments can come back faster and be stronger than forecast,” Bernstein said.

The Nationalbank said it saw 2012 private consumption growing 1.2 percent, a slight upgrade from a previous projection of 1.1 percent, and kept forecasts for consumption growth steady for 2013 and 2014.

Danish consumer confidence has improved steadily since the start of the year, but weakened in May for the first time since January.

The central bank, which sets interest rates with the sole purpose of keeping the crown currency steady within its band versus the euro, cut rates twice in just one week in May and pointed to the possibility of rates going negative as Europe’s non-euro nations struggle with a slide in the euro.

Its latest cut, by 15 basis points on May 31, took the bank’s main policy rate to an all-time low of 0.45 percent and its secondary rate, the certificates of deposit rate, to just 0.05 percent, raising the prospect of negative secondary rates in particular.

High debt in Danish households’ posed no threat to households or to the financial sector overall, Bernstein said, since banks had only seen low levels of loan losses stemming from households up to now.

“This is primarily due to the fact that the people with high debt also have large assets in the form of pensions, shares, bonds and real estate,” Bernstein said.

The bank said in its quarterly review that the European debt crisis could weaken Denmark’s export markets and lead to weaker GDP growth than forecast in the report.

Danish exports were currently at unsustainably low levels, Bernstein said, adding the production gap would be reduced in the coming years. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; editing by Stephen Nisbet)