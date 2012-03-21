UPDATE 1-Danish c.bank says Danish economy recovering slowly

(Adds details, quotes, background) * C.bank raises 2012 growth view, keeps 2013 view steady * Says Danish economy is showing signs of slow recovery * Says sees falling unemployment in 2014 COPENHAGEN, March 21 (Reuters) - Denmark's central bank on Wednesday said the Danish economy was recovering slowly and would see growth exceed that of the euro zone this year. The Nationalbank raised its forecast for gross domestic product (GDP) growth this year to 1.2 percent from a previous forecast of 1.1 percent and kept steady its forecast for 2013 GDP growth of 1.6 percent. Introducing a 2014 forecast, the central bank said the country's GDP would see growth then of 1.7 percent and that unemployment would start to fall. "There are signs that the Danish economy is improving again little by little, although the property market remains weak," central bank Governor Nils Bernstein said in a statement with the bank's new quarterly review of monetary conditions and the economy. "At the same time, there is significant potential for households and companies to increase consumption and investments following several years with a high level of savings." "The Nationalbank's new forecast for the Danish economy is 1.2 percent growth this year. That is stronger than the euro zone," Bernstein said. European Central Bank staff forecasts earlier this month showed the euro zone economy could shrink by 0.5 percent this year and at best grow by a meagre 0.3 percent. The Danish central bank's new growth forecasts for 2012 and 2013 are higher than the finance ministry's most recent forecasts, from December, for GDP growth of 1.0 percent this year and 1.4 percent in 2013. Denmark was the weakest-performing Nordic economy last year. It is recovering slowly from a deep plunge in 2009 caused by the global economic slump that began in 2008, held back by anaemic private consumption which is partly the result of high household indebtedness left over from a property boom. Increased consumer spending on cars and other goods helped to drive a modest recovery in the fourth quarter of 2011 when GDP grew 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter after a 0.1 percent decline in the third quarter, official data showed last month. EU member but euro outsider Denmark runs a fixed exchange rate monetary policy to keep the crown currency steady within a narrow band versus the euro. (Reporting by Erik Matzen and Mette Fraende; editing by Stephen Nisbet)