FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danish PM calls general election on June 18
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2015 / 9:18 AM / 2 years ago

Danish PM calls general election on June 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 27 (Reuters) - Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt on Wednesday called a general election for June 18 in which her centre-left Social Democrats will face stiff competition from the centre-right Liberals and the anti-immigrant Danish People’s Party.

Polls show a coalition of the Social Democrats and other parties are about 7-8 percentage points behind a bloc of the Liberals and other parties.

The Eurosceptic Danish People’s Party could find itself in a coalition government for the first time in its 20-year history should the main opposition Liberals win.

Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Alistair Scrutton/Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.