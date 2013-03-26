FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark to replace fleet of 30 fighter jets
#Market News
March 26, 2013 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

Denmark to replace fleet of 30 fighter jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 26 (Reuters) - Denmark’s defence ministry said it planned to buy new fighter jets to replace a fleet of 30 operational F-16s.

The ministry said it was considering Saab’s Gripen fighter, Boeing’s F-18 Super Hornet, Lockheed Martin Corp’s F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and the Eurofighter Typhoon developed by BAE, Finmeccanica and EADS.

It will decide on the type and number of jets to order before the end of June 2015, the ministry said in an email. It declined to comment on the expected cost.

Denmark, together with Britain, Australia, Canada, Turkey, Italy, Norway, and the Netherlands, is helping fund the Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter programme.

