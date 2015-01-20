FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danish central bank: no change to euro peg, can react to conditions
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
January 20, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Danish central bank: no change to euro peg, can react to conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - There is no change planned to Denmark’s fixed exchange rate policy and the central bank has the necessary tools to react “at any given moment” to keep the crown currency stable against the euro, a central bank spokesman said on Tuesday.

The comments came a day after the bank cut interest rates to weaken the crown. That followed the abandonment last week of the Swiss franc’s cap to the euro, which had raised speculation that Denmark could follow suit.

“We have the necessary instruments in the form of interest rate changes and intervention to maintain the fixed exchange rate and we at all times look at market conditions and determine what to do,” central bank spokesman Karsten Biltoft said.

“We have the tools to react at any given moment.”

Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.