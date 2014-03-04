Danish Feb forex reserves fall to 475.4 bln DKK

COPENHAGEN, March 4 (Reuters) - Denmark’s foreign exchange reserves, a monetary policy tool, fell slightly to 475.4 billion Danish crowns ($87.74 billion) in February from 475.7 billion crowns in January, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The bank said it did not intervene in the foreign exchange market in February to steady the crown.

Changes in the forex reserves are a pointer to interest rate setting if they stem from central bank intervention in the market because such action by the bank tends to precede changes in interest rates.

European Union member but euro zone outsider Denmark’s policy of holding the crown steady against the euro means that the central bank shifts interest rates for the sole purpose of keeping the crown around its central parity of 7.46038 per euro .