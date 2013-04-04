FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Danish economy shrinks less than estimated
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2013 / 8:06 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Danish economy shrinks less than estimated

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 GDP revised to -0.7 pct Q/Q from previously -0.9 pct

* Q4 GDP revised to -0.6 pct from -1.0 pct

COPENHAGEN, April 4 (Reuters) - Denmark’s economy shrank less than initially estimated in the final quarter of 2012, raising propects it was heading towards recovery after years of weak private spending.

The country’s gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter from the third, revised data from the national statistics office showed on Thursday. Its preliminary reading was a 0.9 percent decline.

Year-on-year, GDP shrank 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter, revised from a 1.0 percent fall.

Denmark has struggled to recover over the past few years after a property bubble burst following the 2008-2009 financial crisis, denting private consumption and hurting business confidence.

Thursday’s data showed personal consumption rose 0.1 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, better than a previously flat reading.

Danish Chamber of Commer economist Bo Sandberg said the data showed growth was still weak, but added: “It is, however, pleasing that it is the private sector which drives today’s revision of the GDP development.”

Denmark has fared worse than its Nordic neighbours Sweden and Norway during the crisis and is still trailing behind them in terms of growth.

Last month, the Danish government lowered growth expectations for the domestic economy in 2013 to 0.5-1.0 percent from a previous forecast of 1.2 percent as a result of weak demand from the euro zone. The central bank has also cut its outlook for this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.