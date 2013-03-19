FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark lowers 2013 growth forecast
March 19, 2013 / 2:56 PM / 5 years ago

Denmark lowers 2013 growth forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 19 (Reuters) - The Danish government on Tuesday lowered growth expectations for the domestic economy in 2013 to 0.5-1.0 percent from a previous forecast of 1.2 percent.

“As 2012 ended disappointingly, we enter 2013 at a lower level of GDP than expected. This suggests that we will have to revise our estimates for annual growth in GDP in 2013,” Economy and Interior Minister Margaret Vestager said in the statement.

Denmark’s gross domestic product contracted 0.9 percent in the fourth quarter 2012. For the full year, the economy shrank by 0.6 percent after a 1.1 percent expansion in 2011.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander

