Danish c.bank signs $6.7 bln IMF loan deal

COPENHAGEN, Oct 12(Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank said on Friday it had signed a bilateral loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) worth 40 billion Danish crowns ($6.94 billion) to help boost the IMF’s resources.

The agreement followed up on the commitment from a number of countries in the spring to increase IMF resources by $456 billion to support its capacity to promote global economic and financial stability, the central bank, Nationalbanken said in a statement. ($1 = 5.7632 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)