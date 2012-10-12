FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danish c.bank signs $6.7 bln IMF loan deal
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 12, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

Danish c.bank signs $6.7 bln IMF loan deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 12(Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank said on Friday it had signed a bilateral loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) worth 40 billion Danish crowns ($6.94 billion) to help boost the IMF’s resources.

The agreement followed up on the commitment from a number of countries in the spring to increase IMF resources by $456 billion to support its capacity to promote global economic and financial stability, the central bank, Nationalbanken said in a statement. ($1 = 5.7632 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.