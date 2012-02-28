FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish industry outlook index rises in February
February 28, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 6 years ago

Danish industry outlook index rises in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The near-term outlook for Danish manufacturing industry improved in February, the national statistics office said on Tuesday.

The seasonally-adjusted overall outlook indicator rose to 9 points from a revised 6 points in January, Statistics Denmark said.

The monthly qualitative survey asks a cross section of industrial companies their assessment of the coming three months.

Further details in Danish available on the Danish national statistics office’s website www.dst.dk. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; editing by Patrick Graham)

