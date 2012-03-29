FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish industry outlook index falls in March
#Industrials
March 29, 2012 / 7:05 AM / 6 years ago

Danish industry outlook index falls in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 29 (Reuters) - The near-term outlook for Danish manufacturing industry worsened in March, the national statistics office said on Thursday.

The seasonally-adjusted overall outlook indicator fell to 2 points from a revised 8 points in February, Statistics Denmark said.

The monthly qualitative survey asks a cross section of industrial companies their assessment of the coming three months.

Further details in Danish available on the Danish national statistics office’s website www.dst.dk

Reporting by Mette Fraende

