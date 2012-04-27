FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish industry outlook brightens in April
April 27, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

Danish industry outlook brightens in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 27 (Reuters) - The near-term outlook for Danish manufacturing industry has improved in April, the national statistics office said on Friday.

The seasonally-adjusted overall outlook indicator rose to 4 points from 2 points March, Statistics Denmark said.

The monthly qualitative survey asks a cross section of industrial companies their assessment of the coming three months.

Further details in Danish available on the Danish national statistics office’s website www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

