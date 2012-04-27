Danish industry outlook brightens in April

COPENHAGEN, April 27 (Reuters) - The near-term outlook for Danish manufacturing industry has improved in April, the national statistics office said on Friday.

The seasonally-adjusted overall outlook indicator rose to 4 points from 2 points March, Statistics Denmark said.

The monthly qualitative survey asks a cross section of industrial companies their assessment of the coming three months.

Further details in Danish available on the Danish national statistics office’s website www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)