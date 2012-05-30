Danish industry outlook weakens in May

COPENHAGEN, May 30 (Reuters) - The near-term outlook for Danish manufacturing industry worsened in May, the national statistics office said on Wednesday.

The seasonally-adjusted overall outlook indicator fell to negative 1.0 point from positive 4.0 in April, Statistics Denmark said.

The monthly qualitative survey asks a cross section of industrial companies their assessment of the coming three months.

Further details in Danish available on the Danish national statistics office’s website www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)