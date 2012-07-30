Danish industry outlook improves in July

COPENHAGEN, July 30 (Reuters) - The near-term outlook for Danish manufacturing industry improved in J uly, the national statistics office said on Mo nda y.

The seasonally-adjusted overall outlook indicator rose to p ositive 5 points from p ositive 1 point in June, Statistics Denmark said.

The monthly qualitative survey asks a cross section of industrial companies their assessment of the coming three months.

Further details in Danish available on the Danish national statistics office’s website www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)