Danish industry outlook improves in July
July 30, 2012 / 7:05 AM / 5 years ago

Danish industry outlook improves in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 30 (Reuters) - The near-term outlook for Danish manufacturing industry improved in J uly, the national statistics office said on Mo nda y.

The seasonally-adjusted overall outlook indicator rose to p ositive 5 points from p ositive 1 point in June, Statistics Denmark said.

The monthly qualitative survey asks a cross section of industrial companies their assessment of the coming three months.

Further details in Danish available on the Danish national statistics office’s website www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

