Danish industry outlook weakens in August
#Industrials
August 30, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

Danish industry outlook weakens in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The near-term outlook for Danish manufacturing industry worsened in August, the national statistics office said on Thursday.

The seasonally-adjusted overall outlook indicator fell to zero points from positive 5 points in July, Statistics Denmark said.

The monthly qualitative survey asks a cross section of industrial companies their assessment of the coming three months.

Further details in Danish available on the Danish national statistics office’s website www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
