Danish industry outlook steady in Sept
September 27, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

Danish industry outlook steady in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The near-term outlook for Danish manufacturing industry was steady in September, the national statistics office said on Thursday.

The seasonally-adjusted overall outlook indicator was negative one point in September against a revised n egative one p oint in August, Statistics Denmark said.

The August figure was revised down from 0 points reported one month ago.

The monthly qualitative survey asks a cross section of industrial companies their assessment of the coming three months.

Further details in Danish available on the Danish national statistics office’s website www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

