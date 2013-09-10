FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Danish inflation hits record low in August
September 10, 2013 / 8:01 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Danish inflation hits record low in August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Consumer price index rose 0.4 pct y/y in August

* It is the lowest inflation since recording began in 1967

* Low inflation will help to speed up economic recovery say economists (Adds details, comments from economists)

COPENHAGEN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Low energy prices, reduced excise on food and weak demand has pushed inflation in Denmark to lowest in at least 45 years in August, offering support to consumer demand in a slow economic recovery.

According to Denmark’s national method, the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4 percent in August from a year earlier, compared to the 0.5 percent rise forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. It was the lowest level since the statistics office started recording inflation in 1967.

“The low inflation is absolutely good news for the Danish economy as it ensures positive real wage growth and helps to strengthen Danish competitiveness,” Jan Storup Nielsen, senior analyst at Nordea said in a mail.

Denmark’s EU-harmonised consumer price index (HICP) rose 0.1 percent in August from a year earlier. The rate was below an average 0.3 percent rise forecast in a Reuters poll.

Economists expect the inflation rate to increase to a more normal level of more than 1 percent in the coming months.

Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 3.0 percent in August from a year earlier to 26.9 billion Danish crowns, card payment services firm Nets said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Patrick Graham)

