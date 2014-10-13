Danish interest rate cut on horizon as crown strengthens

COPENHAGEN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Danish central bank could be gearing up for another interest rate cut to counter an unwelcome strengthening of the crown currency.

The Nationalbank has tended to act in policy lockstep with the European Central Bank and accordingly cut rates on Sept. 4, but it has no fixed schedule of meetings and never gives guidance on monetary policy.

Some analysts believe that, as it has done at certain times in the past to keep the crown steady, it may again move independently of the ECB and cut its certificates of deposit rate further below zero before the end of this year.

“The pressure on the crown remains (for it to strengthen)... and we therefore expect the Nationalbank to make additional intervention purchase in the FX market and a 10 basis points unilateral rate cut before year-end,” analyst Jens Naervig Pedersen from Danske Bank said.

The Danish central bank’s policy cornerstone is to keep the local currency within a narrow band against the euro.

It has traded around 7.4440 per euro during the past month, some distance from the central parity rate of 7.46038, and was changing hands at 7.4436 on Monday.

“An independent Danish interest rate cut has moved closer,” Citi wrote in a note to clients.

The central bank cut the CD rate - the returns commercial banks get for parking their money with it for one week - by 0.1 percentage points to minus 0.05 percent on Sept 4, tracking a drop to minus 0.2 percent in the euro zone equivalent, the overnight deposit rate.

According to Citi, growing market expectations of additional monetary policy measures from the ECB have driven the recent strengthening of the crown.

In turn, this has driven euro area money market rates lower and yield spreads versus Danish equivalents have widened, making it more attractive for investors to buy Danish securities.

The Danish central bank also manages the crown level with market interventions, and traditionally around 10-20 billion crowns worth over a short period has been enough to trigger a unilateral rate change.

Intervention levels, which the central bank publishes once a month, reached 0.7 billion crowns in September. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by John Stonestreet)