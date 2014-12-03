FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
December 3, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

Shareholders in Denmark's ISS sell 13.3 pct of stock for $682 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The main shareholders in Danish business services firm ISS sold 13.5 percent of the company’s existing stock for 4.1 billion Danish crowns ($682 million), the company said on Wednesday.

The shareholders, private equity firm EQT and funds advised by Goldman Sachs, had planned to sell 18.6 million shares in a book-building process, but decided later on Tuesday to increase this to 25 million shares.

At a price of 162 Danish crowns each, the shares in the placement were sold at a 4 percent discount to Tuesday’s closing price of 169.2 crowns per share.

$1 = 6.0106 Danish crown Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Louise Heavens

