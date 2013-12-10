FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's says Danish mortgage bill credit positive
#Credit Markets
December 10, 2013 / 11:17 AM / 4 years ago

Moody's says Danish mortgage bill credit positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Danish government’s proposal to extend maturities for adjustable-rate bonds if auctions fail, will be credit positive for the Danish covered bonds, credit rating agency Moody’s said on Tuesday.

“Maturity extensions that remove the risk of refinancing in stressed market conditions would be credit positive for Danish covered bonds,” Moody’s said in a press release.

The government is proposing that if a refinancing auction fails, or produces an interest rate more than 5 percentage points higher than the rate the bond originally offered, then the bond would be extended by 12 months at a time.

The minority centre-left government is currently seeking parliamentary support for the bill. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Keiron Henderson)

