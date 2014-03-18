FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novo Nordisk's IT unit appoints advisers for possible IPO
March 18, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 4 years ago

Novo Nordisk's IT unit appoints advisers for possible IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 18 (Reuters) - NNIT, the information technology unit of Danish pharmaceuticals company Novo Nordisk , said on Tuesday it had appointed Morgan Stanley and Danske Bank to advise on the possibility of a separate listing.

Novo Nordisk announced in January it was looking into the possibility of spinning off NNIT, saying it wanted to concentrate on its core activity.

NNIT published an operating profit (EBIT) of 246.5 million Danish crowns ($46.00 million) on Tuesday, up 13.7 percent from 2012. It said it expected EBIT to grow by 10 percent in 2014.

That put it in a strong position, said its Chief Financial Officer, Krogsgaard Thomsen. “So this means the evaluation of a potential listing on the stock exchange continues as planned,” he added.

