Denmark's DUC Feb oil output up 7.2 pct from Jan
#Energy
March 8, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 6 years ago

Denmark's DUC Feb oil output up 7.2 pct from Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 8 (Reuters) - Danish Underground Consortium’s (DUC) oil output from Denmark’s part of the North Sea rose about 7 percent in February from the previous month, operator A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday.

Oil and condensate output rose to 188,400 barrels per day (bpd) in February from 175,700 bpd in January, Maersk said in a statement. A year ago in February, production was 198,200 bpd.

DUC exports of natural gas fell to 460 million cubic metres from 510 million in the previous month and were down as well from 510 million in the same month a year ago, Maersk said.

DUC is responsible for most of the petroleum output from Denmark’s North Sea oil and gas fields. Denmark is the third-biggest producer in western Europe after Norway and Britain.

Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk owns 39 percent of DUC. Royal Dutch Shell Group has 46 percent and Chevron a 15 percent stake in the partnership.

Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Mark Potter

