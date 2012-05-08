FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark's DUC April oil output rises in April
May 8, 2012 / 7:12 AM / 5 years ago

Denmark's DUC April oil output rises in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 8 (Reuters) - Danish Underground Consortium’s (DUC) oil output from Denmark’s part of the North Sea rose about 6.5 percent in April from the previous month, figures from operator A.P. Moller-Maersk showed on Tuesday.

Oil and condensate output rose to 185,700 barrels per day (bpd) in April from 174,300 bpd in March, Maersk said in a statement. A year ago in April, production was 198,300 bpd.

DUC exports of natural gas fell to 440 million cubic metres from 450 million in March and were down from 520 million in the same month a year ago, Maersk said.

DUC is responsible for most of the petroleum output from Denmark’s North Sea oil and gas fields. Denmark is the third-biggest producer in western Europe after Norway and Britain.

Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk owns 39 percent of DUC. Royal Dutch Shell Group has 46 percent and Chevron a 15 percent stake in the partnership.

Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom

