Denmark's DUC oil output falls 3 pct in May

COPENHAGEN, June 7 (Reuters) - The Danish Underground Consortium’s (DUC) oil output from Denmark’s part of the North Sea fell about 3 percent in May from the previous month, operator A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday.

Oil and condensate output fell to 179,800 barrels per day (bpd) in May from 185,700 bpd in April, Maersk said in a statement. A year ago in May, production was 210,700 bpd.

DUC exports of natural gas were steady at 440 million cubic metres in May, unchanged from April, but were down from 560 million in the same month a year ago, Maersk said.

DUC is responsible for most of the petroleum output from Denmark’s North Sea oil and gas fields. Denmark is the third-biggest producer in western Europe after Norway and Britain.

Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk owns 39 percent of DUC. Royal Dutch Shell Group has 46 percent and Chevron a 15 percent stake in the partnership. (Reporting by John Acher)