Denmark's DUC March oil output down 6.5 pct from Feb
April 4, 2012 / 11:21 AM / in 6 years

Denmark's DUC March oil output down 6.5 pct from Feb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 4 (Reuters) - Danish Underground Consortium’s (DUC) oil output from Denmark’s part of the North Sea fell about 6.5 percent in March from the previous month, operator A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Wednesday.

Oil and condensate output fell to 176,100 barrels per day (bpd) in March from 188,400 bpd in February, Maersk said in a statement. A year ago in March, production was 189,500 bpd.

”Production is expected to increase in April to the same level as February, Maersk said.

DUC exports of natural gas fell to 450 million cubic metres from 460 million in February and was down from 540 million in the same month a year ago, Maersk said.

DUC is responsible for most of the petroleum output from Denmark’s North Sea fields. Denmark is the third-biggest producer in western Europe after Norway and Britain.

Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk owns 39 percent of DUC. Royal Dutch Shell Group has 46 percent and Chevron a 15 percent stake in the partnership. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Anthony Barker)

