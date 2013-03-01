FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark plans tax hike on smaller oil producers
March 1, 2013 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

Denmark plans tax hike on smaller oil producers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 1 (Reuters) - Denmark plans to increase taxes on smaller oil and gas firms operating in the country, hoping to generate an extra 27.5 billion crowns ($4.83 billion) of revenue over time, the government said on Friday.

The tax increase would not impact the biggest player, Danish Underground Consortium (DUC), which accounts for the vast majority of production, but would affect smaller players such as DONG Energy or Hess.

Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk owns 31.2 percent of DUC. Royal Dutch Shell Group has 36.8 percent, Chevron 12.0 percent and Nordsofonden a 20 percent stake in the partnership.

