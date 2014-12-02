FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 2, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

Pandora fined for late profit warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Pandora has been fined 2 million Danish crowns($334,000) for issuing a profit warning too late, the Danish jewellery maker said on Tuesday.

Pandora said the verdict would have no impact on its 2014 outlook and that it would review whether to appeal to the higher courts.

Its August 2011 profit warning prompted a 65 percent drop in its shares on the day, slashing its market capitalisation by 12 billion Danish crowns.

1 U.S. dollar = 5.9879 Danish crown Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Jason Neely

