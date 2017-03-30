FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Danish govt wants to strengthen supervision of pension funds -minister
March 30, 2017 / 3:41 PM / 5 months ago

Danish govt wants to strengthen supervision of pension funds -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 30 (Reuters) - Denmark's government wants to strengthen supervision of Danish pension funds to reflect their increased investments in alternative assets such as wind farms and infrastructure projects, it said on Thursday.

Alternative investments are often more complex and risky than traditional investments such as bonds, business minister Brian Mikkelsen said in a statement.

The liberal minority government will therefore seek parliamentary backing to allocate more resources to the Danish Financial Services Authority (FSA), he said.

Danish pension funds have been lobbying against a proposal from the FSA that would force them to give customers detailed forecasts on future payout and risk, offering instead to set standards themselves. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Catherine Evans)

