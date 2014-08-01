FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish PMI falls to 50.7 pts in July
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 1, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

Danish PMI falls to 50.7 pts in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Denmark’s purchasing managers index fell to 50.7 points in July from a revised 51.6 points in June, the purchase management and logistics lobby DILF said on Friday.

A reading of more than 50 points indicates an increase in industrial activity while a figure below 50 signals contraction.

The Danish PMI measures orderbooks, the weighted average of production, workforce, delivery time, inventories of finished goods, input costs and purchasing quantities. (Reporting by Teis Jensen)

