FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Danish PMI slips to 52.5 pts in May
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 1, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Danish PMI slips to 52.5 pts in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no change to text)

COPENHAGEN, June 1 (Reuters) - Denmark’s purchasing managers index slipped to 52.5 points in May from 52.8 points in April, the purchase management and logistics lobby DILF said on Monday.

A reading of more than 50 points indicates an increase in industrial activity while a figure below 50 signals contraction.

The Danish PMI measures orderbooks, the weighted average of production, workforce, delivery time, inventories of finished goods, input costs and purchasing quantities. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Annabella Nielsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.