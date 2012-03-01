FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish PMI steady at 54.9 pts in February
March 1, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 6 years ago

Danish PMI steady at 54.9 pts in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 1 (Reuters) - Denmark’s purchasing managers index was steady at 54.9 points in February from a revised 54.6 points in January, the purchase management and logistics lobby DILF said on Thursday.

A reading of more than 50 points indicates an increase in industrial activity while a figure below 50 signals contraction.

The Danish PMI measures orderbooks, the weighted average of production, workforce, delivery time, inventories of finished goods, input costs and purchasing quantities.

Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom

