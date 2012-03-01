Danish PMI steady at 54.9 pts in February

COPENHAGEN, March 1 (Reuters) - Denmark’s purchasing managers index was steady at 54.9 points in February from a revised 54.6 points in January, the purchase management and logistics lobby DILF said on Thursday.

A reading of more than 50 points indicates an increase in industrial activity while a figure below 50 signals contraction.

The Danish PMI measures orderbooks, the weighted average of production, workforce, delivery time, inventories of finished goods, input costs and purchasing quantities.