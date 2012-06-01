FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish PMI falls to 54.3 pts in May
June 1, 2012 / 9:03 AM / in 5 years

Danish PMI falls to 54.3 pts in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 1 (Reuters) - Denmark’s purchasing managers index fell to 54.3 points in May from a revised 63.1 points in April, the purchase management and logistics lobby DILF said on Friday.

“The current level indicates nice growth in industrial activity although growth has slowed from the previous month,” DILF said.

A reading of more than 50 points indicates an increase in industrial activity while a figure below 50 signals contraction.

The Danish PMI measures orderbooks, the weighted average of production, workforce, delivery time, inventories of finished goods, input costs and purchasing quantities.

The April figure was revised from 61.8 points. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

