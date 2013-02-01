FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish PMI falls to 56.1 pts in January
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 1, 2013 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

Danish PMI falls to 56.1 pts in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, February 1 (Reuters) - Denmark’s purchasing managers index fell to 56.1 points in January from 57.0 points in December, the purchase management and logistics lobby DILF said on Friday.

A reading of more than 50 points indicates an increase in industrial activity while a figure below 50 signals contraction.

The Danish PMI measures orderbooks, the weighted average of production, workforce, delivery time, inventories of finished goods, input costs and purchasing quantities. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

