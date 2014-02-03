FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish PMI rose to 56.3 pts in Jan
February 3, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 4 years ago

Danish PMI rose to 56.3 pts in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Denmark’s purchasing managers index rose to 56.3 points in January from a revised 53.6 points in December, the purchase management and logistics lobby DILF said on Monday.

A reading of more than 50 points indicates an increase in industrial activity while a figure below 50 signals contraction.

The Danish PMI measures orderbooks, the weighted average of production, workforce, delivery time, inventories of finished goods, input costs and purchasing quantities. (Reporting by Teis Jensen) )

