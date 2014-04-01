FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish PMI rises to 62.8 points in March
April 1, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

Danish PMI rises to 62.8 points in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 1 (Reuters) - Denmark’s purchasing managers index rose to 62.8 points in March from a revised 56.9 points in February, the purchase management and logistics lobby DILF said on Tuesday.

A reading of more than 50 points indicates an increase in industrial activity while a figure below 50 signals contraction.

The Danish PMI measures orderbooks, the weighted average of production, workforce, delivery time, inventories of finished goods, input costs and purchasing quantities. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

