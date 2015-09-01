FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish PMI rises to 61.7 pts in August
September 1, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

Danish PMI rises to 61.7 pts in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Denmark’s purchasing managers index rose to 61.7 points in August from a revised 54.5 points in July, the purchase management and logistics lobby DILF said on Tuesday.

A reading of more than 50 points indicates an increase in industrial activity while a figure below 50 signals contraction.

The Danish PMI measures orderbooks, the weighted average of production, workforce, delivery time, inventories of finished goods, input costs and purchasing quantities. (Reporting by Annabella Nielsen; editing by Teis Jensen)

