Danish PMI falls to 52.2 pts in March
April 2, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 6 years ago

Danish PMI falls to 52.2 pts in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 2 (Reuters) - Denmark’s purchasing managers index fell to 52.2 points in March from a revised 54.8 points in February, the purchase management and logistics lobby DILF said on Monday.

A reading of more than 50 points indicates an increase in industrial activity while a figure below 50 signals contraction.

The Danish PMI measures orderbooks, the weighted average of production, workforce, delivery time, inventories of finished goods, input costs and purchasing quantities.

Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom

