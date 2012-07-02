FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish PMI falls to 53.0 pts in June
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 2, 2012 / 9:02 AM / 5 years ago

Danish PMI falls to 53.0 pts in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 2 (Reuters) - Denmark’s purchasing managers index fell to 53.0 points in June from 54.0 points in May, the purchase management and logistics lobby DILF said on Monday.

A reading of more than 50 points indicates an increase in industrial activity while a figure below 50 signals contraction.

The Danish PMI measures orderbooks, the weighted average of production, workforce, delivery time, inventories of finished goods, input costs and purchasing quantities. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

