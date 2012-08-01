FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish PMI falls to 46.5 pts in July
August 1, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

Danish PMI falls to 46.5 pts in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Denmark’s purchasing managers index fell to 46.5 points in July, its lowest level in eight months, from a revised 52.5 points in June, the purchase management and logistics lobby DILF said on Wednesday.

A reading of more than 50 points indicates an increase in industrial activity while a figure below 50 signals contraction.

“The current level indicates a fall in industrial activity,” DILF said in a statement.

“Danish PMI thereby broke through the neutral level of 50 points for the first time since November 2011,” DILF said.

The Danish PMI measures orderbooks, the weighted average of production, workforce, delivery time, inventories of finished goods, input costs and purchasing quantities. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

