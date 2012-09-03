FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DANISH PMI RISES TO 51.7 POINTS IN AUG FROM REVISED 48.0 POINTS IN JULY - PURCHASING MANAGERS ORGANISATION
September 3, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

DANISH PMI RISES TO 51.7 POINTS IN AUG FROM REVISED 48.0 POINTS IN JULY - PURCHASING MANAGERS ORGANISATION

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Denmark’s purchasing managers index rose to 51.7 points in August from a revised 48.0 points in July, the purchase management and logistics lobby DILF said on Monday.

A reading of more than 50 points indicates an increase in industrial activity while a figure below 50 signals contraction.

“The current level indicates a weak rise in industrial activity,” DILF said in a statement.

“It is thereby back above the neutral level of 50 points,” DILF said.

The Danish PMI last month broke through the neutral level of 50 points for the first time since November 2011, as it fell to 46.5 points, now revised to 48.0 points.

The Danish PMI measures orderbooks, the weighted average of production, workforce, delivery time, inventories of finished goods, input costs and purchasing quantities. (Reporting by Mette Fraende)

