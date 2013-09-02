FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish PMI rises to 59.4 pts in August
September 2, 2013 / 9:01 AM / 4 years ago

Danish PMI rises to 59.4 pts in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Denmark’s purchasing managers index rose to 59.4 points in August from a revised 58.2 points in July, the purchase management and logistics lobby DILF said on Monday.

A reading of more than 50 points indicates an increase in industrial activity while a figure below 50 signals contraction.

The Danish PMI measures orderbooks, the weighted average of production, workforce, delivery time, inventories of finished goods, input costs and purchasing quantities. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

