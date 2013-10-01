Danish PMI falls to 55.3 pts in September

COPENHAGEN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Denmark’s purchasing managers index fell to 55.3 points in September from a revised 59.2 points in August, the purchase management and logistics lobby DILF said on Tuesday.

A reading of more than 50 points indicates an increase in industrial activity while a figure below 50 signals contraction.

The Danish PMI measures orderbooks, the weighted average of production, workforce, delivery time, inventories of finished goods, input costs and purchasing quantities.