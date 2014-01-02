FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danish PMI fell to 53.5 pts in December
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 2, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 4 years ago

Danish PMI fell to 53.5 pts in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Denmark’s purchasing managers index fell to 53.5 points in December from a revised 57.9 points in November, the purchase management and logistics lobby DILF said on Thursday.

A reading of more than 50 points indicates an increase in industrial activity while a figure below 50 signals contraction.

The Danish PMI measures orderbooks, the weighted average of production, workforce, delivery time, inventories of finished goods, input costs and purchasing quantities. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.